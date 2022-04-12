San Antonio area man faces animal cruelty charges for killing family dog

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Ruperto Uriegas, 22, was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly beating and killing Ruger, a puppy belonging to a family member.

Uriegas reported he was angry the small dog had urinated on him and he threw the puppy into the kennel. Uriegas claimed he then attempted to assist the dog and that’s when he realized the dog had died.

During the investigation, a necropsy was performed on the dog and it was revealed the dog had multiple bruises all over its body. The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma to five different areas of Ruger’s body.

Deputies issued a warrant for Uriegas’ arrest on April 11. The man was arrested and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal and the torture and killing of a non-livestock animal.

Ruger (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

