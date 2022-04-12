Severe storms are expected to blossom this afternoon

The cap held strong Monday and severe storms didn’t impact Central Texas at all. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about today since strong storms are expected to break through the cap and impact our area during the afternoon and early evening. You’ll feel the humidity out the door this morning that’ll help those storms to blossom as we begin the day in the low-to-mid 70s. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with some sunshine peeking through the clouds allowing highs to reach the mid-to-upper 80s. A stray shower or two is possible at any point of the day today but the severe weather chances go up after 2 PM. Storms should being to blossom at that time west of Highway 281. The initial isolated storms in the early/mid-afternoon should blossom a bit more as we approach the evening rush. Scattered storms will move gradually eastward and likely cross over the I-35 corridor between 5 PM and 6 PM. Storms will hold on to their intensity east of I-35 as well but may slowly weaken after 8 PM before exiting by 10 PM. Today’s main severe weather threat comes from very large hail, potentially nearing golf-ball size, but there’s certainly a risk for tornadoes and gusty winds too. Storm chances are higher today than yesterday but not everyone will see the storms roll through this afternoon since they’ll generally be on a scattered basis.

We’ll have yet another risk of strong thunderstorms Wednesday too as a morning cold front swings through. Tuesday’s storms should help to decrease the available energy for storms in the atmosphere and the time of day should help to keep the storms relatively tame. The front should enter our area after about 5 AM and then likely starts to kick up some scattered rain and storms around 6 AM when it approaches the I-35 corridor. Scattered showers and storms will move eastward during the morning and likely exit before lunch time. Wednesday’s rain chances are near 30% near I-35 and around 40% near I-45. Like on Tuesday, storms are again not guaranteed and most locations west of I-35 likely won’t see a drop of rain at all. The severe weather risk is lower Wednesday but gusty winds, hail, or a tornado are all possible.

Wednesday’s front will shift the winds to come out of the west and skies will clear. The dry westerly winds will help to boost highs into the upper 80s and low 90s before the chillier air behind the front swings through Wednesday night. We’ll start the day Thursday in the upper 40s and low 50s with late-day highs expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll warm back up again on Good Friday with only a 20% chance of rain with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain chances increase slightly to 30% Saturday as highs again near 90°. We’re expecting a small drop in temperatures on Easter with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with a 10% rain chance returning. A cold front swinging through Sunday night into Monday should help to cool temperatures below average in the 70s next week but we’ll have some chances for rain each day next week (albeit low ones).

