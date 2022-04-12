Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody.

Braulio Davila, 49, and Joaquin Salgado IV,38, were arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety agents.

Davila was arrested and then brought to the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry by Mexican authorities on April 4 where he was taken into custody by U.S. authorities, including Texas DPS Special Agents, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.

Davila had been wanted since April 2021 after the U.S. Marshals issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In June 2021, the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office also issued two warrants for failure to register.

In 1993, Davila was convicted of sexual assault for an incident involving a 35-year-old woman and was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

In 2002, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to five years in prison. That same year, Davila was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 102 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

In March 2020, Davila was arrested for a probation violation, and in March 2021, he was released from federal custody. Davila was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on March 23.

Salgado turned himself in to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office on April 6.

He had been wanted since August 2021 when the Ennis Police Department issued a warrant for Salgado’s arrest for assault causing serious bodily injury. The following month, the U.S. Marshals issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

In December 2021, the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Salgado’s arrest for assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threat and unlawful restraint.

Warrants were also issued for Salgado’s arrest in March 2022 by the DPS Criminal Investigations Division for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2010, Salgado was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault for incidents involving a 13-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman. He was sentenced to eight years in a TDCJ prison.

In 2019, Salgado was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol for smuggling migrants and was sentenced to federal prison.

Salgado was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on March 29.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

