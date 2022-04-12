Texas lakes restocked with catfish

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Neighborhood has begun restocking Central Texas lakes with catfish just in time for the spring and summer seasons.

Starting the week of April 15, TPWD will begin stocking thousands of catfish at 18 area lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

Every single one of the lakes will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October – with a brief pause during the heat of August.

Officials said this ensures there are plenty of angling opportunities for everyone throughout the spring, summer and early fall.

Anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day.

Children under 17 fish for free, but adults who fish must have a fishing license.

Fishing licenses can be purchased for as little as $11 for “one-day, all-water” access.

All proceeds go toward management and conservation of the fish and their habitats.

