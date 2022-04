NEW YORK, New York (KWTX) - Baylor’s Queen Egbo was selected by the Indiana Fever with the tenth overall pick.

It’s the first time Baylor has had two top-ten picks.

NaLyssa Smith was selected by the Fever with the second pick of the draft.

MAN! What an opportunity. Thank you @IndianaFever, y’all not gone regret this one! Super excited 😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Queen (@QueenEgbo_) April 12, 2022

