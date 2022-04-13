Advertisement

23 injured during storm in Salado; cleanup will take days, county judge says

A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The severe weather and tornado that struck in the Salado area Tuesday evening leveled buildings, downed power lines, uprooted trees and injured at least 23 people, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

Of those injured, 12 required hospitalization and one appears to be in critical condition, Blackburn said.

According to the county judge, the first call regarding a tornado was received at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. Dozens of calls soon followed after the tornado crossed from Northern Williamson County into the Salado area in Southern Bell County.

Blackburn said search and rescue crews have done multiple walkthroughs and, as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, believe everyone in the storm-ravaged area is accounted for.

“Buildings were reduced to rubble and power lines are scattered all over the place,” Blackburn said, “The damage is extensive and, at this time, to not have any fatalities is very significant.”

Blackburn said the County is ready to provide an emergency shelter to those affected, but homeowners afflicted by the storm turned down help Tuesday evening.

The focus will now turn to cleaning up the debris from damaged homes and restoring downed power lines in the area.

“There will be many, many days of cleanup after this,” the county judge warned.

