Bell County Judge David Blackburn to give press conference on Salado, no fatalities reported

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Judge David Blackburn will give a press conference of the update on the Salado area Wednesday morning.

The severe weather and tornado that struck the Salado area has no fatalities reported.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office reports that the biggest thing in the area is to “make sure everyone is accounted for and debris removal.”

10 miles of FM 2843 is still closed with no time known of when it will reopen again.

This is a developing story.

