Clifton Police looking for man who has a ‘problem keeping hands to himself’

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton Police Department is looking for Jimmie Mack Taylor III, wanted on a felony warrant for assault and violating a protective order.

“Mr. Taylor seems to have a problem keeping his hands to himself, so it’s important that we find him,” police said.

If you have information on Taylor’s whereabouts, contact the Clifton Police Department at 254-675-6620.

