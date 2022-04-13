Advertisement

Clifton Police looking for man who has a ‘problem keeping hands to himself’

The Clifton Police Department is looking for Jimmie Mack Taylor III(Clifton Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton Police Department is looking for Jimmie Mack Taylor III, wanted on a felony warrant for assault and violating a protective order.

“Mr. Taylor seems to have a problem keeping his hands to himself, so it’s important that we find him,” police said.

If you have information on Taylor’s whereabouts, contact the Clifton Police Department at 254-675-6620.

