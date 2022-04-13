Mexican woman dies after getting stuck upside down on border fence

DOUGLAS, Arizona (KWTX) - A Mexican Woman died after she got stuck on the border fence at the U.S.-Mexico border near Douglas, Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office learned of the incident on Monday April 11, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Deputies were told a woman was dead after she became ensnared on the border fence off International Road and Kings Highway near Douglas.

The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of the border fence and when attempting to maneuver down on the U.S. side via a harness similar to repelling, her foot and leg became entangled, leaving her trapped upside down for a “significant amount of time.”

The 32-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of death and the investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

“These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

“We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

