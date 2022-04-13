North Texas man arrested after raising money to fund high school ‘all-star’ game in Texoma

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of raising money to fund a fake youth football team was arrested.

Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after he contacted several small businesses in October, of 2021, asking for funds to start a youth football team, that did not exist.

Police said after further investigation, a warrant was obtained for Lundy’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on Monday around 2:00 pm in the 600 block of Medal of Honor Blvd.

In a statement, Gainesville ISD said individuals associated with what was advertised as the “Texoma All-Star Game” incorrectly identified themselves as being part of the Leopard’s coaching staff while soliciting donations.

Brand-It Sports pulled their sponsorship from the Texoma All Star Game after learning participating football players would lose their University Interscholastic League eligibility to continue to play sports in high school.

They also cited Lundy’s previous criminal history.

Lundy was charged with felony indecency with a child by sexual contact in August of 2017 out of Harris County and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Lundy, who had previously failed to register as a sex offender as required by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, is now registered as a sex offender through the Gainesville Police Department as of April 5 on the Texas Public Sex Offender Website.

He is currently in the Cooke County Jail on $3 thousand bond.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

