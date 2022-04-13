Advertisement

North Texas teacher sentenced for child porn

The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in...
The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in September was sentenced on Tuesday.(April Hill)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII) - The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in September was sentenced on Tuesday.

Jeffery L. Walters will spend 100 months in federal prison and have 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in September of 2021 Walters came to the attention of law enforcement as someone who communicated with others about his interest in child pornography.

Through a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations-Dallas and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement obtained a laptop and cellular phone owned and used by Walters.

Forensic analysis of the laptop revealed that Walters had received child pornography, using the Internet, on multiple dates.

The child pornography depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions of sadistic and masochistic abuse.

Sherman ISD confirmed last year that Walters, 52, was no longer employed by the district.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Kevin Frazier, 37
Man charged with murder after woman is killed inside Copperas Cove home
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn to give press conference on Salado, no fatalities reported
Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after...
North Texas man arrested after raising money to fund high school ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
The Cody Stephens Foundation says sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among...
The Cody Stephens Foundation partnering with local district to screen students
Graduation cap
Local financial expert offers tips for preparing to resume student loan payments