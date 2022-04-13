North Texas teacher sentenced for child porn

PLANO, Texas (KXII) - The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in September was sentenced on Tuesday.

Jeffery L. Walters will spend 100 months in federal prison and have 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in September of 2021 Walters came to the attention of law enforcement as someone who communicated with others about his interest in child pornography.

Through a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations-Dallas and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement obtained a laptop and cellular phone owned and used by Walters.

Forensic analysis of the laptop revealed that Walters had received child pornography, using the Internet, on multiple dates.

The child pornography depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions of sadistic and masochistic abuse.

Sherman ISD confirmed last year that Walters, 52, was no longer employed by the district.

