One more strong storm chance today with arriving front

Tuesday’s severe storms have exited and left a trail of destruction in their wake but we’re not entirely finished with the severe weather chances just yet. An arriving cold front could kick up a few isolated thunderstorms during the morning and potentially during the afternoon too. Today’s severe weather chances are much lower than yesterday, only at a level 1 (of 5) risk. If storms manage to form, which is most likely near and east of I-35, they could contain gusty winds, hail, or a tornado. Again, the severe weather chances today are much lower and the rain chances are only near about 30% too. The first opportunity for a stray storm or two will be near and east of I-35 during the morning hours well in advance of the front. The storms from the pre-frontal trough may struggle to get going since this the atmosphere is relatively stable. After the first storm chance from roughly 7 AM to around 11 AM, we’ll have another chance of a strong storm east of I-35 from roughly 1 PM to 4 PM as the front continues to clear the area. Morning temperatures, with mostly cloudy skies, are in the low-to-mid 70s and we’ll be able to warm into the mid-to-near upper 80s today with clearing skies as the front moves through. Once the front moves through your neighborhood, which should happen around or before lunchtime near and west of I-35, severe weather chances will be completely finished.

Today’s cold front may not bring us a huge long lasting drop in temperatures, but it’ll feel much more comfortable early Thursday morning as we dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will quickly shift from the southeast Tuesday so highs remain above average in the upper 70s and low 80s. Good Friday’s forecast is a warm one with morning temperatures in the mid-50s reaching the mid-80s. The rain chances that were hanging around to start Easter Weekend have dropped out of the forecast but we’ll have a 20% chance of a shower or storm Saturday with a 30% chance of showers and storms on Easter itself. Forecast model data is still a bit murky on the weekend rain chances. The incoming front that’ll potentially kick up the showers and storms may not be coming through in a way that’s favorable for rain so that’s why rain chances are low for now. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with a slight drop in temperatures on Easter. A bigger temperature drop is expected early next week as highs dip into the upper 70s for a few days.

