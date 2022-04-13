Sunny, cooler, and quiet Thursday

Tuesday’s severe storms left a trail of destruction that is being surveyed by the National Weather Service to determine the strength of how strong the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were that torn through Central Texas. We had a few areas east of I-35 see some rain as a cold front came through today, but now that it’s cleared the area we are done with rain and storm chances and the weather will be quiet for a few days.

Behind today’s cold front, clear skies, dry air, and decreasing wind speeds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s/low 50s. Thursday will be cooler than today, with low 80s for high temperatures with a lot of sunshine expected. Winds return to the south and it pulls moisture back our way Friday and into Easter weekend.

The Easter weekend will be warm and breezy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Easter with a weak cold front passing though. Severe storms not expected over the weekend. Highs warm back into the upper 80s and even some low 90s possible Saturday and on Sunday too.

A bigger temperature drop is expected as we go into next week with high temperatures dropping back down into the upper 70s for a few days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.