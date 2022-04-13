Advertisement

Sunny, cooler, and quiet Thursday

Highs in the low 80s vs low 90s
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday’s severe storms left a trail of destruction that is being surveyed by the National Weather Service to determine the strength of how strong the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were that torn through Central Texas. We had a few areas east of I-35 see some rain as a cold front came through today, but now that it’s cleared the area we are done with rain and storm chances and the weather will be quiet for a few days.

Behind today’s cold front, clear skies, dry air, and decreasing wind speeds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s/low 50s. Thursday will be cooler than today, with low 80s for high temperatures with a lot of sunshine expected. Winds return to the south and it pulls moisture back our way Friday and into Easter weekend.

The Easter weekend will be warm and breezy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Easter with a weak cold front passing though. Severe storms not expected over the weekend. Highs warm back into the upper 80s and even some low 90s possible Saturday and on Sunday too.

A bigger temperature drop is expected as we go into next week with high temperatures dropping back down into the upper 70s for a few days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Kevin Frazier, 37
Man charged with murder after woman is killed inside Copperas Cove home
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Tornado in Salado area on April 12, 2022
Tornado that hit Salado area rated an EF-3
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn to give press conference on Salado, no fatalities reported
KWTX Fastcast Images
One more strong storm chance today with arriving front
Sean's Wednesday Fastcast