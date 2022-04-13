Temple Police ask public for help locating runaway brothers

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Tuesday morning asked for help r locating 14-year-old Sean Delacruz and his 16-year-old brother, Dylan Sherman.

Delacruz is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Sherman is 5′10″ and weighs 160 lbs.

They are reportedly accompanied by their small brown dog.

Call TPD at 254-298-5500 if you have any information on their whereabouts.

