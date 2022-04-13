Advertisement

Temple Police ask public for help locating runaway brothers

Runaway teens in Temple
Runaway teens in Temple(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Tuesday morning asked for help r locating 14-year-old Sean Delacruz and his 16-year-old brother, Dylan Sherman.

Delacruz is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Sherman is 5′10″ and weighs 160 lbs.

They are reportedly accompanied by their small brown dog.

Call TPD at 254-298-5500 if you have any information on their whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Kevin Frazier, 37
Man charged with murder after woman is killed inside Copperas Cove home
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Sandy Cantu, 38, and Rechelle Wilson, 29
Two arrested after police chase goes through fence in College Station neighborhood
Health officials cautiously celebrate milestone of decline in COVID-19
COVID Decline
Hospital
Central Texas health officials cautiously celebrate milestone of decline in COVID-19
“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and...
Gov. Abbott activates state resources for severe weather, wildfire danger