Cold front tomorrow but still 90 degrees!

Wednesday’s rain chances will be in the morning but the atmosphere is pretty worked over and the chance for rain looks slim. There may be some rain east of I-35 as a cold front comes in, but most are dry. The the clouds and rain all clear out and we get some sunshine and nice weather for a little bit.

Wednesday’s front will shift the winds to come out of the west and skies will clear. The dry westerly winds will help to boost highs into the upper 80s and low 90s before the chillier air behind the front swings through Wednesday night. We’ll start the day Thursday in the upper 40s and low 50s with late-day highs expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll warm back up again on Good Friday with only a 20% chance of rain with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain chances increase slightly to 30% Saturday as highs again near 90°. We’re expecting a small drop in temperatures on Easter with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with a 10% rain chance returning. A cold front swinging through Sunday night into Monday should help to cool temperatures below average in the 70s next week but we’ll have some chances for rain each day next week (albeit low ones).

