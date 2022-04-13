Tornado that hit Salado area rated an EF-3

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Survey teams have confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum wind speed around 165 miles per hour was tracked across southern Bell County and into the Salado area on Tuesday, April 12.

Clean up from Tuesday’s storms is underway and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth will conduct damage assessments to determine how strong the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Central Texas. Below is more information on these storms. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Nearest City EF-Rating Peak Wind Speed Maximum Width Tornado Length Fort Hood EF-Unknown N/A N/A 3.898 mi Seaton (Bell County) EF-0 75 MPH 0.0 yards 3.5713 mi Salado EF-3 165 MPH TBD 13 mi

Fort Hood tornado survey summary: A tornado was documented by pictures and videos over the fort hood military base. This area is undeveloped and has little access. No damage was reported. Times and path were determined by using visual reports and radar tracking of a tornadic debris signature.

Seaton tornado survey summary: A tornado was visually confirmed by storm chasers. Scattered broken tree branches were found.

Salado tornado survey summary: Survey teams have confirmed a high-end EF-3 with maximum winds around 165 mph tracked across southern bell county and into the Salado area Tuesday evening (April 12th). The tornado began in Williamson county, but the track in Bell county is estimated to be nearly 13 miles long with a duration of about 30 minutes. Storm survey teams are currently enroute back to the [NWS Fort Worth] office and more information will be released this evening when the teams have returned.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.