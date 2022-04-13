Advertisement

Two arrested after police chase goes through fence in College Station neighborhood

Viewer-submitted video of College Station pursuit damage
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say two suspects have been arrested following a pursuit Tuesday evening.

The incident started after 8:00 p.m. on the Highway 6 southbound feeder road near Holleman Drive. Officers noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bryan and a pursuit began.

Police say the chase went west on Graham Road and went through a fence in the Sun Meadows neighborhood. The vehicle stopped in the 900 block of Graham Road, near Cypress Grove Intermediate School, and two people reportedly ran from the car. They were both caught and arrested nearby.

The suspects’ identities and charges have not been released at this time.

Police say there were no injuries during the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

College Station pursuit fence Damage
Viewer-submitted video of College Station pursuit damage
As her April 27 execution date nears, Melissa Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence,...
Texas prosecutor pushes back on pleas to stop execution
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
23 injured during storm in Salado; cleanup will take days, county judge says
Michael Ruperto Uriegas, 22
San Antonio area man faces animal cruelty charges for killing family dog