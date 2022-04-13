Waco man found not guilty of cocaine possession in drug-free zone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who officials said was found with a small rock of crack cocaine, a trace amount of cocaine residue and a crack pipe in his car in January 2019 was found not guilty of felony drug possession charges Wednesday.

A 54th State District Court jury of nine women and three men deliberated about three and a half hours before acquitting James Edward Lagway, 56, of possession of cocaine in a drug-free zone.

Despite the not guilty verdict, Lagway, who has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,185 days awaiting trial under bonds totaling $625,000, was not released from custody because he has a pending indictment charging him with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old family member.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Kristin Duron chose to try Lagway first on the drug charge because they thought it would be easier to prove and because the range of punishment would have been the same because they charged Lagway as a habitual offender because of felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and injury to a child.

Lagway faced a minimum of 25 years in prison up to life if convicted as a habitual criminal in the drug case. He faces the same punishment if convicted on the two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. A June 27 trial date has been set for that case and Avants said the state intends to take Lagway to trial on those charges.

“We respect the jury’s decision in this case, but we are very surprised based on the evidence we presented,” Avants said.

Had the jury convicted Lagway on the drug charge, Avants and Duron were prepared to offer evidence during the punishment phase of the trial about the allegations in the aggravated sexual assault of a child case, including testimony from Lagway’s young family member.

Several officers from the Waco Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit testified that they were targeting what one officer described as an “open-air drug market” in the 800 block of Harlem Street when they saw a green Suzuki pull up to a man standing on a corner. The officer said his team witnessed what appeared to be a “hand-to-hand” drug exchange, so officers pulled the vehicle over near Live Oak and Hood streets, less than 1,000 feet from East Waco Park. The park, by law, is a drug-free zone, which enhances the charges against those possessing drugs there.

The officers said Lagway appeared to reach into the back seat for 10-15 seconds before he pulled over. Two department dogs signaled there were drugs in the car, the officers testified, adding that they found a crack pipe, less than a tenth of a gram of crack cocaine among clutter on the back floorboard and a small baggie with cocaine residue in it between the back seat and the back passenger’s side door.

Lagway did not testify, but his daughter told jurors that her father is just one of many people with access to that car, including her friend’s boyfriend, a known drug user.

Waco attorney Katherine Betzler, who defended Lagway with Waco attorney Alan Bennett, attacked the caliber of the police investigation and the state’s case during closing statements Monday and told jurors Lagway didn’t know there were drugs or paraphernalia in his car.

“The police built their case on assumption,” Betzler said. “That’s no way to run a criminal investigation. Your job is to help prevent people like Mr. Lagway from being the victim of police harassment and shoddy investigations.”

Jurors who spoke to Bennett after the three-day trial said they were swayed by Betzler’s argument that others had access to the vehicle.

Lagway’s acquittal marks at least the third not guilty verdict in felony cases returned by McLennan County juries since May 2021, including acquittals in a capital murder case and an aggravated assault case. There also were mistrials because of hung juries in an aggravated assault case in January and an aggravated assault against a peace officer and a robbery case last month in which the defendant represented himself.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.