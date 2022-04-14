$106K in unreported U.S. currency seized at South Texas international port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $106,000 in bulk unreported U.S. currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Port of Entry.

The seizure happened on April 12 when officers referred a 23-year-old U.S. citizen heading into Mexico for a routine vehicle inspection.

A CBP K9 led officers to ten hidden packages containing bulk U.S. currency totaling $106,000.

CBP officers seized the currency, along with the man’s Jeep, and arrested the driver. He was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements.

Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.

An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

“Our officers remain vigilant as they conduct inspections of inbound and outbound traffic to secure our borders and their attention to detail was instrumental in making this seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.