96-year-old WWII veteran named hometown hero for decades of service

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A 96-year-old Sherman man was named a hometown hero Thursday afternoon for his long list of services to his country and community.

But, Ray Ferman doesn’t see himself as a hero.

“These guys in the trenches, the guys that lost their lives, the guys that got injured, they’re the real heroes,” said Ferman. “I don’t want to claim to be a hero. I was very lucky.”

However, everyone else around him sees things a bit differently.

“He’s kind and thoughtful, and honest as the day is long,” said Rodger Ferman, Ray’s son. “That’s kind of what makes him our hero.”

Ferman served in the U.S. Air Force from 1943 to 1963, fighting in WW2 and seeing action in Korea.

But he didn’t stop there.

“Fortunately, I could serve my country, and when I got back, I was fortunate enough to have good health, and I could serve my community,” said Ferman.

When he returned to Sherman after fighting for his country, he volunteered with the senior center and helped deliver for Meals on Wheels.

At 96-years-old, he’s still packing food for the organization.

“Servants heart, like it says, Jesus was a King, but he came to serve, and so Ray epitomizes that, and he’s serving even now,” said Hometown Heroes Founder Rayce Guess. “What more can you say about that.”

To Ferman, serving is just in his nature.

“You need to pull your share of the load, and there’s a lot of people out there in worse shape than I am if that’s possible,” said Ferman.

And that’s exactly what makes him a hometown hero.

“All around great guy,” said Richard Ferman, Ray’s son. “We couldn’t have asked for a better father, a better role model, than what we got.”

If you think you know of someone who is a hometown hero, you can nominate them by contacting the founder, Rayce Guess, over Facebook or by emailing him at rayceguess44@gmail.com.

