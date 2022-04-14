Advertisement

96-year-old WWII veteran named hometown hero for decades of service

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A 96-year-old Sherman man was named a hometown hero Thursday afternoon for his long list of services to his country and community.

But, Ray Ferman doesn’t see himself as a hero.

“These guys in the trenches, the guys that lost their lives, the guys that got injured, they’re the real heroes,” said Ferman. “I don’t want to claim to be a hero. I was very lucky.”

However, everyone else around him sees things a bit differently.

“He’s kind and thoughtful, and honest as the day is long,” said Rodger Ferman, Ray’s son. “That’s kind of what makes him our hero.”

Ferman served in the U.S. Air Force from 1943 to 1963, fighting in WW2 and seeing action in Korea.

But he didn’t stop there.

“Fortunately, I could serve my country, and when I got back, I was fortunate enough to have good health, and I could serve my community,” said Ferman.

When he returned to Sherman after fighting for his country, he volunteered with the senior center and helped deliver for Meals on Wheels.

At 96-years-old, he’s still packing food for the organization.

“Servants heart, like it says, Jesus was a King, but he came to serve, and so Ray epitomizes that, and he’s serving even now,” said Hometown Heroes Founder Rayce Guess. “What more can you say about that.”

To Ferman, serving is just in his nature.

“You need to pull your share of the load, and there’s a lot of people out there in worse shape than I am if that’s possible,” said Ferman.

And that’s exactly what makes him a hometown hero.

“All around great guy,” said Richard Ferman, Ray’s son. “We couldn’t have asked for a better father, a better role model, than what we got.”

If you think you know of someone who is a hometown hero, you can nominate them by contacting the founder, Rayce Guess, over Facebook or by emailing him at rayceguess44@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1
Waco Police identify man shot, killed over the weekend

Latest News

Robbery suspect in 2003
Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer
The 100 Club Heart of Texas has spent the last 10 years giving back to law enforcement and...
Buy a meal, help the 100 Club Heart of Texas: Good Friday Fundraiser happening today
Abbott strikes deal with Chihuahua Governor
TX Gov. Greg Abbott reaches agreement with Mexican state of Chihuahua to decrease border inspections
Abbott strikes deal with Chihuahua Governor
TX & CHIHUAHUA AGREEMENT