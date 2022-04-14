Abbott issues disaster declaration for tornado ravaged Bell and Williamson counties

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday issued disaster declarations for Bell and Williamson counties in Central Texas in response to the tornado that destroyed homes and injured residents on April 12.

The storm produced heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes.

Homeowners who experienced damage or injury as a result of the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) iSTAT survey.

The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed HERE.

Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

View the disaster declaration for Bell County.

View the disaster declaration for Williamson County.

