CBP issues statement in regards to the changes made by Gov. Abbott at the border

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has put out a statement in regards to the long wait times at the border due to changes made by Governor Greg Abbott.

According to the CDP, trucks entering the country have been waiting more than five hours to cross through.

A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

“These unnecessary inspections are occurring when vehicles exit U.S. ports of entry within the El Paso and Laredo areas of operation after being comprehensively inspected and cleared to enter the United States by CBP. As a result, vehicles have been significantly delayed in exiting the federal inspection plaza, leading to traffic disruptions and critical impacts to an already-strained supply chain,” they said in a press release.

Local trade associations, officials and businesses have requested for the governor to end the additional border truck inspections since it’s not necessary in protecting the safety and security of Texas communities. Instead, the local supply chains are being impacted statewide and nationally.

The Laredo office has seen a significant increase in commercial wait times at ports of entry since April 8, when inspections by Texas DPS began, according to the CBP.

The Hildalgo/Pharr bridge which averages a 63 minute wait time, has reached a peak wait of 320 minutes.

The protests being conducted in Mexico blocking access to the bridge, purportedly over these Texas DPS inspections, have reduced commercial traffic by 100%.

Colombia Solidarity Bridge, which averages a 26 minute wait time, reached a peak wait of 300 minutes and has seen over a 60% drop in commercial traffic.

On Wednesday, the governor did announce that he would stop inspections at one bridge in Laredo after reaching an agreement with the governor of neighboring Nuevo Leon in Mexico.

Until Biden enforces immigration laws, Texas will continue to use its own strategies to secure the border.



This historic agreement between Texas & Nuevo León is a major step in the Lone Star State's efforts to secure the border in the federal government's absence. pic.twitter.com/2ycOWgRpRp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 13, 2022

“I understand the concerns that businesses have trying to move product across the border,” Abbott said during a visit to Laredo in an AP article. “But I also know well the frustration of my fellow Texans and my fellow Americans caused by the Biden administration not securing our border.”

Abbott ordered the inspections as part of “unprecedented actions” he promised in response to the Biden administration winding down a public health law that has limited asylum-seekers in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the AP.

Abbott also said Texas would begin offering migrants bus rides to Washington, D.C. where ours before the news conference in Laredo, the first bus carrying 24 migrants had arrived in Washington.

