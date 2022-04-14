Central Texas couple helping people while saving the bees

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Spring has sprung. The flowers are starting to come out and that means so are the bees.

Spring is the time bees start waking up from their winter nap. This means they could end up swarming your property and possibly leading to a dangerous situation for you and the bees.

They can show up where you least expect them.

“They choose places that they don’t need to be in like people’s houses, bbq grills, hot tubs, or different places,” Tammy Patton, a beekeeper in Central Texas, said.

That’s why Patton is suiting up to help. She had seen videos of beekeepers and immediately took interest.

“I guess it’s just my nature,” Patton said. “I’m a nurse so I like taking care of people and now I like taking care of bees.”

After a lot of research, she decided to put out a message on Facebook to see if anyone in the area needed help with bee removals free of charge.

“We started getting calls left and right,” Patton said.

They started getting calls from people like Russell Brackeen who had bees in his barn.

“We had some bees that were getting irritated anytime we mowed around them,” Brackeen said. “My wife was mowing around them and got her a couple of times.”

Tammy and her husband came out, removed the hive, and put them in frames. They do this so people like Russell don’t have to kill the bees or worry about getting stung, plus the bees can continue to live happily.

“We are just removing their home and rebuilding it in a box,” Patton said.

“They went the distance to keep me informed of what they were doing and show me every step they were taking,” Brackeen said.

Keeping people informed is a big piece of what they do. They explain why it’s so important to keep them alive.

“Without bees, we would starve,” Patton said.

So the hope is she saves families the hassle while saving the bees.

For anyone within Waco or in a 20-mile radius, the removal of bees is free. They do take donations.

She also helps pay for her operations by selling things like honey, lip balm, and soaps.

Their first job for the season is this weekend.

