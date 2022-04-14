Central Texas man survives tornado clinging to a tree trunk

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Prado brothers spent Wednesday, April 13, searching through debris of what was once their home.

They don’t speak English and their nephew, Jose Perez, translated for them, telling KWTX they didn’t know the storm was coming.

“They weren’t expected [sic] something this bad to happen,” said Perez

The storm started with banging on the roof and the brothers soon realized their mobile home was being pelted by baseball-sized hail.

“They couldn’t see anything outside,” said Perez.

Wanting to protect their only car from the large hail, Rigo Prado got in the car and planned to move it, but the tornado was faster.

It hit moments later, carrying the car across their property. Rigo says what’s left of a destroyed tree is the only thing that stopped the car from getting carried further.

“Once it happened, he was able to get out of the car he came over here and everything was gone. He was just worried about his two brothers,” the nephew said about his uncle Rigo.

Luis Prado was thrown from the window of the mobile home.

“He ended up over there by the tree, and just grabbed onto one of the tree trunks,” the nephew said.

All three brothers were taken to the hospital.

“Couple of cuts all over his leg and on his back where he got dragged.”

Cuts and bruises that could have been far worse.

“Pretty scary to see what happened,” said Perez. “It’s a miracle that they’re still here.”

The brothers are now searching for wallets and anything that can be saved.

“Don’t take life for granted. It’s not something they wish for anybody,” Perez said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.