CBP: Abbott responsible for long lines at ports, 60% drop in commercial traffic

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday said Governor Greg Abbott’s directive ordering the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect northbound commercial traffic on the U.S. side of international ports of entry has resulted in wait times of five or more hours for truckers and a 60 percent decrease in commercial traffic.

“These unnecessary inspections” are happening after commercial vehicles have already been “comprehensively inspected and cleared to enter the United States by federal officers,” CBP said.

“As a result, vehicles have been significantly delayed in exiting the federal inspection plaza, leading to traffic disruptions and critical impacts to an already-strained supply chain,” the federal agency said.

Local trade associations, officials and businesses have asked the governor to end the additional border truck inspections, echoing the sentiment of CBP.

The Laredo office has seen a significant increase in commercial wait times at ports of entry since April 8, when inspections by Texas DPS began, according to the CBP.

The Hildalgo/Pharr bridge, which averages a 63 minute wait time, has reached a peak wait of 320 minutes.

Further, protests and blockades being conducted in Mexico by truckers upset over the DPS inspections are blocking access to the bridge.

The Colombia Solidarity Bridge, which averages a 26 minute wait time, reached a peak wait of 300 minutes and has seen over a 60 percent drop in commercial traffic.

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott announced he would stop inspections at one bridge in Laredo after reaching an agreement on border security and commercial traffic safety with the governor of the neighboring Nuevo Leon state in Mexico. The Nuevo Leon governor promised his state would inspect commercial traffic south of the border in order to facilitate the movement of goods between both states.

That agreement does not apply to other Mexican states bordering Texas.

“I understand the concerns that businesses have trying to move product across the border,” Abbott said during a visit to Laredo, according to the Associated Press.

“But I also know well the frustration of my fellow Texans and my fellow Americans caused by the Biden administration not securing our border.”

Abbott ordered the inspections as part of “unprecedented actions” he promised in response to the Biden administration winding down a public health law that has limited asylum-seekers in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the AP.

Abbott also said Texas would begin offering migrants bus rides to Washington, D.C. where hours before the news conference in Laredo, the first bus carrying 24 migrants had arrived in Washington.

