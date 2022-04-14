Do you recognize these? Family photos, letters found in the aftermath of tornado near Salado

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Many homeowners are finding family pictures and documents belonging to strangers in their backyards in the aftermath of the EF3 tornado that destroyed homes and injured several people in an area southwest of Salado on Tuesday.

The Salado Public Library has created a special area to house any photos or documents found after the storm.

The library says it will house and display the photos for families searching for them to come look at and identify.

The Salado Public Library is located at 1151 N Main Street, Salado, TX 76571. Its phone number is 254-947-9191

KWTX has compiled a series of photos and documents reported to us as being found. If you recognize any of them please contact news@kwtx.com

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.