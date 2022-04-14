High pressure now controls our weather for the next day or so and that will give us good weather for Good Friday. Tonight, with southeast winds returning, moisture will be on the rise. We will have a comfortably cool morning with temperatures starting in the mid 50s. Easter weekend looks nice, overall, but it’s not without some rain chances Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Friday south winds pick back up, running in 10-2p mph, giving us a breezy, partly cloudy, and warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds continue to build in throughout the weekend and by Sunday we will be mostly cloudy. Saturday will be a hot day with highs around 90 degrees, ahead of a cold front for Sunday. Ahead of the front, there could be some scattered showers on Saturday and with the front on Sunday afternoon there could also be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Sunday’s front will bring us a small temperature drop early next week into the upper 70s Monday but 80s should be back for the majority of next week with another storm chance returning Wednesday.

