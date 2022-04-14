Gov. Abbott to be part of the Music Friendly Community Workshop in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott will be visiting the Central Texas area next week with the Texas Music Office.

The Texas Music Office with the City of Harker Heights will host a Music Friendly Community workshop at 5:30 p.m. April 21 at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center in the 552 block of East Knights Way.

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will attend the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in the program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Harker Heights’ workshop is the first step in the certification process.

When completed, Harker Heights will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted “Music Friendly” designation.

“The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Harker Heights to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

