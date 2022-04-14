Advertisement

Gov. Abbott to be part of the Music Friendly Community Workshop in Harker Heights

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as “child abuse."(Source: Gov. Greg Abbott/YouTube)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott will be visiting the Central Texas area next week with the Texas Music Office.

The Texas Music Office with the City of Harker Heights will host a Music Friendly Community workshop at 5:30 p.m. April 21 at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center in the 552 block of East Knights Way.

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will attend the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in the program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Harker Heights’ workshop is the first step in the certification process.

When completed, Harker Heights will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted “Music Friendly” designation.

“The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Harker Heights to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Kevin Frazier, 37
Man charged with murder after woman is killed inside Copperas Cove home
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

The Califano family survived the tornado in the Salado area by hiding in a closet as their home...
‘The cat went flying out of the door’: Mom, kids describe tornado destroying home as they hid in closet
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Abbott issues disaster declaration for tornado ravaged Bell and Williamson counties
Stacks containing $106,000 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of...
$106K in unreported U.S. currency seized at South Texas international port of entry
Donate now to the Central Texas Tornado Relief Fund
Donate to the Central Texas Tornado Relief Fund!