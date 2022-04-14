‘Nowhere in the Bible does it say I can quit’: Pastor will hold Easter service despite devastating tornado

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The theme of an Easter resurrection will hit a little closer to home for those who attend Victory Life Baptist Church after it was leveled by a powerful tornado on Tuesday.

Sunday will be something Billy Barho, a pastor for 43 years, has not experienced before.

But even through all this devastation, one of the first things on his mind is not the church.

“I want to say, our prayers are for these people around here that no longer have a home,” said Barho.

Even though what is left of the walls has come down, that will not stop Barho from preaching on Sunday.

“I’m going to preach, I have a piece. I have a piece, man. I not only have a piece, I have hope,” the pastor said.

And that hope is what will help him and others to rebuild.

“I’m crushed, I’m crushed it ain’t there. I mean, I’ve looked, it ain’t there,” said Barho. “But when I look at God’s way, I’m just going to trust him.”

Practically all that is left of the church is its concrete foundation. Next to it, the parsonage is also a mangled mess.

Barho said when they came to check on it Tuesday, his desk, chair and spiritual books were undamaged.

“That place was protected. I’ll tell you what I think. I think God is saying it’s all in the word of God,” said Barho.

Pews were thrown hundreds of feet away and there was other damage.

All of it reminds Barho of the 1997 Jarrell tornadoes, which he remembers well.

“And we sat right here at the back of this church and watched that tornado go right across, over yonder,” said Barho. “Now, I’m in that predicament.”

But even in that predicament, he is going to spreading his words and singing his songs.

So from where he stands every other Sunday, he will still preach. This time, beneath the morning sunlight, starting at 11 a.m.

On top of that, to help rebuild, Barho’s family has set up a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $20,000.

“We’re crushed for what we see but God’s given us the strength,” said Barho. “I’ve looked in the Bible and it doesn’t say anywhere in there I can quit.”

