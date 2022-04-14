Advertisement

Maryland officials say man with over 100 snakes died of bite

MGN photo
MGN photo(Steve Slater / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMFRET, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have confirmed that a man found dead in his home earlier this year with over 100 snakes died of a snake bite.

A medical examiner’s office told local news outlets Wednesday the victim died of “snake envenomation” and the death was accidental.

The 49-year-old man was found dead at his home in Charles County in January.

Authorities said at the time that 124 snakes were inside, including venomous rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas, according to WTOP, which reported it took hours to get them all out of the house.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Kevin Frazier, 37
Man charged with murder after woman is killed inside Copperas Cove home
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
Puppy rescued by fire department fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
COVID relief is stalled in the Senate with lawmakers on a two-week recess
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Gov. Abbott to be part of the Music Friendly Community Workshop in Harker Heights
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
VIDEO: Puppy rescued by fire crews fostered by firefighter and pit bull advocate