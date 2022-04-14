Pre-K, Kindergarten students in McGregor sign letters of intent

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was national signing day of sorts at a local primary school that took a creative spin on the traditional Pre-K and kindergarten roundup and their effort to enrolls kids early proved to be successful.

McGregor Primary School in the McGregor ISD invited new Pre-K and kindergarten students for the upcoming school year to the campus Tuesday night to fill out enrollment papers.

After that was complete, the students were able to sign “letters of intent” to attend the school followed by a photo op.

The event mimicked a signing day for high school athletes complete with the backdrop, signing table, cheerleaders and even the school’s mascot.

National Signing Day at McGregor ISD Primary School (Courtesy Photos)

Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Scott said she saw the idea on Facebook in a post by the assistant principal at West Elementary.

“We saw a great idea on Facebook from some of friends at West Elementary from doing a signing day and Misty Cook, a dear friend of mine, was kind enough to share the idea. We thought this would get the kids really excited to start their time at McGregor ISD,” Scott said.

Stephanie Simcox, a McGregor graduate, brought along her daughter, Harper, for signing day.

Harper says she’s got one thing on her mind she hopes to learn as she prepares for kindergarten.

“How to read!” Harper excitedly responded.

The letter of intent signed by Pre-K and Kindergarten students at McGregor ISD. (Courtesy Photo)

Kids who showed up were also given a t-shirt, sponsored by The Rhett Revolution, a local nonprofit that benefits the community in honor of 15-year-old Rhett Hering, a McGregor student who died in a tragic accident.

The front of the shirts said, “It’s a great day to be a Bulldog” while the back read “Pre-K & Kinder singing day sponsored by: Rhett Revolution.”

Scott said the district is fortunate to have the help of The Rhett Revolution on many projects, including this one.

“We’re fortunate in McGregor to have Rhett Revolution supporting us in everything we do‚” Scott said. “They willingly sponsored the t-shirts to make this a special night for the kids and we couldn’t do a lot of things in McGregor without Rhett Revolution.”

Primary Principal Cheri Zacharias said 75 families showed up to enroll early, the largest turnout in the school’s history of roundups.

“We always do roundup, but with the help of Rhett Revolution, we had the best turnout because of the t-shirts, the signing form, and the awesome photo opportunity,” Zacharias said.

“It will be even better in the years to come. I have no doubt.”

