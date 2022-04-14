Advertisement

Salado baseball, softball teams shelter the storm together and return to play for the community

By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado baseball and softball teams took shelter at the school Tuesday night when the threat of tornadoes began.

Both teams were set to play and the junior varsity games were already underway.

Students struggled to contact their families due to bad cell service in the area, and some students learned devastating news when they finally were about to connect.

On Wednesday, the Salado eagles played those postponed games and picked up wins dedicated to their communities.

