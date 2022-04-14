State representative ready to support neighbors, county after tornado damage hits close to home

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The tornado that swept through southern Bell County was devastating for so many, but it especially close to home for one state representative.

Representative Brad Buckley lives on FM 2843 which saw significant damage due to the tornado. In the days since, Buckley said he’s been out talking to his neighbors and seeing how he can help first responders, who he said have rallied after dealing with wildfires in recent weeks.

“They rallied and they are here working with professionalism, precision efficiency, so coordinated,” Buckley said. “The improvement that’s been made simply from last night from this morning. You know, it’s staggering.”

Buckley said in talking with his neighbors, he’s seen how far-reaching the damage is. He said some people he’s spoken with have lost their homes or had significant damage to them. Some have lost livestock, their barns and their fences, and some have lost everything.

While he is working to get state resources to the area, people can also fill out damage assessment forms on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website.

“They track this information, so it’s important for disaster declarations and assistance that can be provided, so we need folks to do that,” Buckley said. “Right now folks are still trying to just kind of get their footing underneath them. And right now what we need is we need to let the state and the county do their job in the right of way.”

Buckley said getting the right of ways clear and the power back on is critical for the rest of the clean-up efforts, especially since the intersection of Cedar Valley Road and FM 2843, where there is significant damage, is critical to the electrical grid in the area.

If you need assistance, you can contact Bell County’s assistance line at (254) 534-4562. People who would like to volunteer or donate can contact (254)-534-2217. Both numbers will be manned from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, although they will be closed on April 15 for Good Friday.

Buckley adds people can also contact his office if they need assistance. His office can be reached at (254) 947-5026.

