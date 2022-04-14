Advertisement

Temple City Hall evacuated due to bomb threat

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Thursday afternoon evacuated Temple City Hall because of a reported bomb threat.

Police officers responded to City Hall Municipal Building at 2 N Main Street after the threat was received at around 1:50 p.m.

All City employees and City Hall guests were safely evacuated and police set up a perimeter.

The threat is currently being investigated.

An evacuation notification was also sent to individuals in the area, and officers notified surrounding businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

City Hall will remain closed the rest of the day and will reopen to the public on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

