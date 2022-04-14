TERIFFIC Thursday weather on the way!

Yesterday’s afternoon cold front thankfully did not kick up another round of strong thunderstorms but it did thankfully bring us a nice drop in temperatures and humidity! The cold front has allowed temperatures to dip into the upper 40s and 50s this morning and we’re expecting a ton of sunshine to boost our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s late today. Winds today will also thankfully stay relatively calm as we’re only expecting winds between 5 and 15 MPH. Today’s phenomenal weather conditions kind of hang around Friday. We’re still expecting morning lows to be comfortable in the mid-50s but partly cloudy skies and a bit of a south breeze will return with highs settling in the low-to-mid 80s.

Easter Weekend may not be entirely dry. In fact, we’re expect a cold front to push into the area either on Saturday or on Sunday. The front arrives on Saturday if thunderstorms to our north Friday afternoon are a bit more widespread helping to push the front in. As of now, Saturday’s rain chance is only near 20% with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and highs climbing into the low 90s. If storms get going Saturday afternoon, there’s a chance for a stray strong storm or two. Overall though the severe weather risk is low. We may have another low severe weather risk Sunday too when the front is expected to pass through. Easter’s rain chances are near 30% with highs again nearing the low 90s. Sunday’s front will bring us a small temperature drop early next week into the upper 70s Monday but 80s should be back for the majority of next week with another storm chance returning Wednesday.

