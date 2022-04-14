Texas Music Office to help Harker Heights attain ‘Music Friendly’ designation

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Music Office will hold a Music Friend Community Workshop in Harker Heights on April 21 with the goal of helping the Central Texas community attain a “Music Friendly” designation that could help it attract the attention of music industry professionals, Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article stated Governor Abbott would be in Harker Heights for the workshop. That information was incorrect. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The workshop will be held at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center in the 552 block of East Knights Way.

Chip Adams, a specialist with the Texas Music Office, will attend the workshop to explain how a Music Friendly Community designation works and answer questions.

Participation in the program gives Texas communities access to a network that helps foster music industry development.

State officials hope industry professionals will take notice that certified music communities in Texas are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Harker Heights’ workshop is the first step in the certification process.

When completed, Harker Heights will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted “Music Friendly” designation.

“The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Harker Heights to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

