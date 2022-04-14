Advertisement

Texas Music Office to help Harker Heights attain ‘Music Friendly’ designation

State hopes designation will help city attract music industry professionals
File Image
File Image(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Music Office will hold a Music Friend Community Workshop in Harker Heights on April 21 with the goal of helping the Central Texas community attain a “Music Friendly” designation that could help it attract the attention of music industry professionals, Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article stated Governor Abbott would be in Harker Heights for the workshop. That information was incorrect. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The workshop will be held at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center in the 552 block of East Knights Way.

Chip Adams, a specialist with the Texas Music Office, will attend the workshop to explain how a Music Friendly Community designation works and answer questions.

Participation in the program gives Texas communities access to a network that helps foster music industry development.

State officials hope industry professionals will take notice that certified music communities in Texas are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Harker Heights’ workshop is the first step in the certification process.

When completed, Harker Heights will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted “Music Friendly” designation.

“The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Harker Heights to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Kevin Frazier, 37
Man charged with murder after woman is killed inside Copperas Cove home
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
The Califano family survived the tornado in the Salado area by hiding in a closet as their home...
‘The cat went flying out of the door’: Mom, kids describe tornado destroying home as they hid in closet
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Abbott issues disaster declaration for tornado ravaged Bell and Williamson counties
Stacks containing $106,000 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of...
$106K in unreported U.S. currency seized at South Texas international port of entry