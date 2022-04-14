Advertisement

Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans will have an opportunity to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free from April 23 to the 25th.

“Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

“This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

These include:

  • household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;
  • hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and
  • portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price.

If the emergency preparation item being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation item can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

  • batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;
  • camping stoves and camping supplies;
  • chainsaws;
  • plywood;
  • extension ladders and stepladders; and
  • tents.

