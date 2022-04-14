Waco Police identify woman struck, killed by motorist

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a collision that claimed the life of Patty Beck, 59, of Waco, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the wreck near 17th Street and Columbus Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

Beck was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Beck stopped to render aid and no charges are being filed against that driver at this time.

No further information was provided.

