Waco Police investigating after woman struck and killed by car

By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal crash after a car hit a 59-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon.

Waco P.D. officers responded to a report of a woman being hit by a car near North 17th St. and Columbus Ave. at approximately 4:53 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid, and when officers arrived, the woman was transported to a local hospital where she later passed.

Next of Kin has been notified and there are no charges being filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

