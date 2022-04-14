Advertisement

Waco Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the wreck near 17th Street and Columbus Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman stopped to render aid and no charges are being filed against that person at this time.

The woman has not been identified.

