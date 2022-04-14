Advertisement

Waco Police investigating threats against churches

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a couple of threats made to churches via phone calls.

The first threat was made over the phone on Monday, April 11. A different church received a similar phone threat Wednesday afternoon.

Although similar in nature, police are still looking into whether both threats are connected.

Police officers responded to the church that received a threat on Wednesday at approximately 3:57 p.m.

Officers conducted a full security sweep of two buildings associated with the church.

The Waco Police Department is asking the public to immediately report incidents associated with any type of threat. Police remind the public it is illegal to give a false report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 254-750-7500. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Kevin Frazier, 37
Man charged with murder after woman is killed inside Copperas Cove home
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Finding treasures in the rubble
Woman finds ‘irreplaceable’ items in the rubble after tornado destroys home
A pew was wrapped around a tree after being thrown hundreds of feet from inside a church. The...
‘Nowhere in the Bible does it say I can quit’: Pastor will hold Easter service despite devastating tornado
Man survives tornado by clinging to a tree.
Central Texas man survives tornado clinging to a tree trunk
The Clifton Police Department is looking for Jimmie Mack Taylor III
Clifton Police looking for man who has a ‘problem keeping hands to himself’