Waco Police investigating threats against churches

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a couple of threats made to churches via phone calls.

The first threat was made over the phone on Monday, April 11. A different church received a similar phone threat Wednesday afternoon.

Although similar in nature, police are still looking into whether both threats are connected.

Police officers responded to the church that received a threat on Wednesday at approximately 3:57 p.m.

Officers conducted a full security sweep of two buildings associated with the church.

The Waco Police Department is asking the public to immediately report incidents associated with any type of threat. Police remind the public it is illegal to give a false report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 254-750-7500. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.