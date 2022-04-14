‘We just prayed to God’: Mother hunkers down in bathtub with son as tornado destroys home

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Thankful barely begins to describe how a Central Texas woman and her family feel after Tuesday’s tornado in the Salado area.

Their house and the house next to it were destroyed. And it was some life-saving advice she stuck to that helped her and her son survive.

“People were talking about the hail and I don’t even remember hearing hail, just so much wind and glass and the steel,” said LeAnn Hildebrand. “You could just hear the steel.”

Hildebrand and her family live in a house near her mother. On Tuesday, she had just gotten back from picking up her son at school when a friend messaged her, asking if she knew a tornado was coming.

She said she checked for weather information. “It wasn’t even showing us. It was showing the Gatesville area and I was like, ‘we’re good,’” said Hildebrand.

“I knew there was a storm, bad storms coming,” said Hildebrnd. “But, I didn’t know how bad it was going to be.”

Soon, there was a tornado warning issued in the area near her home.

She ran to her father-in-laws and made sure he was taken care, then she focused on her son.

“My son, my 9-year-old son, and our dog. We took cover in my mother’s bathroom,” said Hildebrand.

Both sat in the bathtub as the tornado tore through the home.

“There was just, repeatedly, you could hear the tornado come through, the glass and the wind, the roof ripping off,” said Hildebrand. “We just, we just stayed in the tub and hugged and prayed.”

And after the scariest moments of her life, she was able to get up and check the scene.

There was damage to her home, even more damage to her mother’s house. But, she was very thankful to have escaped it all untouched.

“We were just praying, just praying to God,” said Hildebrand. “We were just praying to keep our family safe, to keep us safe and everybody in the path of the tornado safe.”

