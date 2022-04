WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor freshman Jeremy Sochan declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

ESPN reports Sochan will be signing with an agent, which means he will forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Sochan was named the Big 12 sixth man of the year after averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25 minutes per game last season.

