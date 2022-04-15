Buy a meal, help the 100 Club Heart of Texas: Good Friday Fundraiser happening today

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 100 Club Heart of Texas has spent the last 10 years giving back to law enforcement and firefighters along with their families, and on Friday, the McLennan County community can help with that mission.

All the McDonald’s locations will be participating in the Good Friday Fundraiser and donating 10 percent of their sales to the 100 Club Heart of Texas.

The 100 Club has donated over $100,000 to families of law enforcement and firefighters killed in the line of duty. Executive director Brent Stroman said last year, they collected over $1,900 during the fundraiser, and that money, along with other donations to the club, was part of a donation to Trooper Chad Walker’s family.

Stroman said they’re hoping people will come out and buy a meal or two because without the donations, they’re not able to carry out their mission.

“We hope to be able to help the families, support them, and we’ve realized that these tragedies, it’s a tragedy for the families, to tragedy for community and it’s a personal loss for all of us,” Stroman said.

Riesel police chief Danny Krumnow is one of the officers the club has helped over the years. Krumnow was seriously injured in 2019 after he was hit by a car while helping a motorist along Highway 6.

Falls County Deputy Matt Jones was killed in the same crash.

Krumnow’s injuries were extensive and his wife had to take time off to care for him. While people know about the expense of medical bills, Krumnow said there are lots of other costs that add up.

“My wife was having to stay at a motel. She had gas expenses, and one time she didn’t even have clothes there,” Krumnow said. “She had to go to a thrift store and buy clothes, so the money is extremely important.”

While the money was a relief for Krumnow and his family, he said the club did much more for him and other officers who are injured.

“The money was a big relief, I’ll admit, but a lot of it had to do with the officers who were coming to visit and 100 Club people that stopped my almost every night,” Krumnow said. “It made a difference. It means that you were not forgotten.”

If you aren’t able to make it out to McDonald’s, you can still donate to the 100 Club to help their mission. You can make a donation or their website or contact the club at 254-457-1681.

