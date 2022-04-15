Central Texas bus driver claims mistreatment amid shortages, calling for action

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bus driver for Goldstar Transit, the company serving Waco ISD, says since she began working with them back in 2020, treatment of drivers has declined.

“I’m speaking out because I feel like we are unappreciated, underpaid, and overworked,” VaRonica Jackson said.

Jackson started driving buses in Waco under Goldstar Transit after retiring from the navy, but she says things have taken a turn.

“If there was a driver out, there was a driver that could cover that route,” Jackson said. “Now if somebody is out, you have drivers doubling up on two people’s routes. You are doing your route plus someone else’s route.”

Jackson says there is no appreciation and this creates tension for everyone, leading to negativity.

“You are hollering, you are yelling at people, you cutting people off when they are trying to talk,” Jackson said. “That doesn’t work. That doesn’t help the environment and I think that’s what’s running a lot of people off because once they come and see that negativity and the way you treat your employees, that discourages them to stay.”

And she says if she refuses to pick up extra shifts, she is threatened to be written up.

“You just want us to get bodies in the seats, get them to school however we can, even if it’s not safe,” Jackson said. “That’s not right. I’ve been to the upper management, I’ve been to people of the company.”

Jackson wants action of better communication, a better environment where appreciation is expressed, and more training.

“I want us to get more drivers, I want us to get more monitors, I want people to be able to stay,” she said.

Goldstar Transit released a statement saying:

Due to unforeseen pandemic challenges, Goldstar Transit, like many other transportation providers, is currently experiencing a shortage of eligible bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year. The driver shortage has been an ongoing issue for providers across the country, even pre-pandemic, and the public health crisis has ultimately exacerbated the problem with many unanticipated early retirements and a limited pool of new candidates.

Goldstar Transit recognizes the strain that this driver shortage has on students, districts and our team of employees—including those serving the Waco ISD. We have made significant investments in recruitment and retention initiatives over the past year. We are running active media advertising campaigns, supported by full-time recruitment and training staff members who are eager to support new candidates through the onboarding process. We are also offering a sign on bonus for qualified candidates and increased wages to one of the highest hourly rates in the region in recognition of the dedication our employees have shown throughout these difficult times. We are communicating with the district regarding these ongoing staffing challenges and are working together to analyze bus routes to identify ways to further maximize the services we have available.

Our organization remains optimistic that through a collaborative effort, we can move closer to a solution to meet the transit needs of Waco ISD students with minimal service disruption. We are appreciative of the community’s continued understanding.

