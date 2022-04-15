Central Texas cowgirl turns heads when she trades in baseball cleats for beloved boots

MOUNT CALM, Texas (KWTX) - A young cowgirl in Central Texas is stealing the spotlight at youth softball fields after trading in her traditional cleats for her beloved cowboy boots.

Kinleigh Jo Moss, 4, of Mount Calm, is a cowgirl through and through who has been wearing boots since just about the day she was born.

“She’ll sleep in them if I let her,” mother Katey said as she laughed. “Since she was able to walk, she’s been wearing cowboy boots.”

Kinleigh Jo lives on a farm in Mount Calm with her family and raises cattle.

The “cowboy way” has always been the way of life for Kinleigh Jo, mom says.

“She’s doing anything with livestock there is,” Katey said. “She has cows, horses, goats, you name it, she’s got it.”

Kinleigh also participates in rodeos and rides horses all in her beloved cowboy boots, of course.

She wears them at home to the lake, to school, and everywhere in between.

“She wears them to school all the time, whether with shorts or a dress, she doesn’t care,” she said.

And now her love for the boots is spilling over into sports.

Kinleigh Jo was asked this past year to take them off when she showed up to a basketball game ready to play in them for fear it would leave marks on the court.

Kinleigh was recently photographed at an early morning softball game in her boots and the picture was posted to the league's Facebook page with the caption "tell me you're from the country without telling me you're from the country." Fans of the page went wild for the pint-sized cowgirl.

But the dirt is a different ballgame.

Kinleigh was recently photographed at an early morning softball game in her boots and the picture was posted to the league’s Facebook page with the caption “tell me you’re from the country without telling me you’re from the country.”

Fans of the page went wild for the pint-sized cowgirl.

“She was in a game that day that the picture was taken in Groesbeck in a tournament,” Katey said. “She always wears them to practice but that was the first time she wore them to a game. It was an 8 in the morning game and I wasn’t going to fight here. I was like ‘go ahead, it’s fine.”

When Kinleigh Jo was asked why she wears the calf high boots to play softball her answer was simple.

“Because I’m pretty and I’m a cowgirl!” she proudly said.

Her love of cowboy boots comes with a cost.

Her mom says she has to buy a new pair about every six months.



