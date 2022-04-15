Advertisement

Easter Weekend forecast: humid, hot, & isolated storms

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Easter weekend forecast is ruled by a front that will linger in Central Texas for a few days. Since the moisture is flowing in from our winds from the Gulf and we will have the front acting as a lift feature (typically needed for storm development), there is a chance for some showers and storms over the weekend. This does not look like a washout of a forecast, but it could be a scenario where storms that do form could be on the strong side with hail possible. Not everyone sees rain, but we do know the heat + humidity combo is on with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. It will quite breezy both ahead of the front with south winds and behind it with northwest winds.

A cold front approaches our area this weekend but likely won’t have enough of a push to get through the area until Sunday. If it does move through faster, temperatures could be slightly cooler on Sunday and rain chances would be a little lower. Make a plan to check the radar before you set up any outdoor activities this weekend. A few strong or brief severe storms capable of hail and gusty winds are possible, especially if the lid on the atmosphere breaks. The window to really keep a watch on the weather would be 12pm-6pm each afternoon.

Cooler and quieter weather sets back in for early next week before another chance for storms around next Wednesday.

