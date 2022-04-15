Easter weekend weather: humid, hot, & isolated storms that could be strong/severe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Easter weekend’s weather this year won’t be as cool as last year (when highs were in the 60s and 70s) and it could be a bit rainy in spots too. A cold front approaches our area this weekend but likely won’t have enough of a push to get through the area until Sunday so there’s some room for error in the weekend forecast.

Takeaways:

- The weekend is warm and humid

- Mornings are quiet

- Rain not guaranteed but some storms possible

-Storm Chance window: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day

- Hail up to 1″ possible in severe storms, if they form

- Damaging winds and isolated heavy rain possible too

Warm, muggy, and breezy is a guarantee but there is a chance for some storms in the afternoons (KWTX)

Storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas will send a cold front across the Red River Saturday morning but that front shouldn’t move into our area during the day Saturday. It’ll be close enough to warm our highs into the upper 80s and low 90s and it may be close enough to kick up a strong storm or two. Storm chances Saturday are near 30% since we may not have enough lift to break through the cap, which is a layer of warm air aloft that prevents storm development. This does not look like a washout of a forecast, but it could be a scenario where storms that do form could be on the strong side with hail and strong winds possible.

Clouds but no rain in Sunday morning (KWTX)

Some storms with strong winds and hail could be possible. Storms not guaranteed and not widespread (KWTX)

While we’re confident most of the area will warm close to 90° Saturday, there’s a chance parts of Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill County could be cooler if the front does sneak through. The front should stall near our area Saturday night bringing us temperatures in the 60s Easter Sunday morning.

As the front oozes through Sunday midday and afternoon, highs should only reach the low-to-mid 80s with a 30% chance of some scattered, likely non-severe, afternoon storms. If the front moves deeper into Central Texas than forecast Saturday, that means temperatures may be even cooler on Easter and potentially with lower rain chances. If the front stalls a bit farther north, expect warmer temperatures on Easter Sunday.

The window to really keep a watch on the weather would be 12pm-6pm each afternoon.

