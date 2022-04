WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Garth Brooks Stadium tour is coming to Texas to a sold out night.

Country singer Garth Brooks will perform at 7 p.m. July 30 at the At&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington.

Ticket purchases were limited to 8 per person.

Tour tickets were available for the show at Ticketmaster.

