Good News Friday: April 15, 2022

By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of local non-profits recently donated prom dresses, jewelry, and shoes to support the annual Angel Prom for KISD’s special education students. It will be held May 7 at Shoemaker High School. High schoolers across the district are welcome!

University High School’s jr. ROTC program celebrated its 20th anniversary at their annual Cadet Military Ball. A few of the very first cadets to join the program were in attendance as well. The program started in 2002 and has grown tremendously. Congratulations!

More than 300 students and their families attended CCISD’s annual Autism Awareness walk at Hanke stadium. Students enjoyed a variety of sensory activities while visiting with superheroes, dancing with cheerleaders, competing in roller scooter limbo, and more. This year’s walk theme was “Inclusion Matters.”

Of the 234 pieces that were entered by Killeen High Schools - 150 were awarded gold medals and 16 advanced to state. There were so many but we could only choose five to show you. Heaven Hamilton, Christina Gonzaga, Jeremie Theobal, Heema Solanki, and Favor Odega were honored by the KISD board of trustees... and us as well!

And a belated, but big, happy birthday to Brendan Cooney. His mom says he turned 17 on Monday. We hope you had a great day Brendan!

